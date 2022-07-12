Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.55 million shares of the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.95M. SHIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.59, offering almost -123.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.45% since then. We note from Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Instantly SHIP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7765 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.53% year-to-date, but still down -7.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is -35.59% down in the 30-day period.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.86 percent over the past six months and at a 35.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to make $37.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.4 million and $27.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 13.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.50% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, and 4.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.35%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.56% of the shares, which is about 0.87 million shares worth $0.8 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.47% or 0.72 million shares worth $0.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 82951.0 shares worth $76182.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 72085.0 shares worth around $80014.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.