Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 8.91 million shares of the Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.37, and it changed around -$0.95 or -2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.25B. SLB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.83, offering almost -49.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.39% since then. We note from Schlumberger Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.18 million.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Instantly SLB has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.22 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.42% year-to-date, but still down -6.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is -32.68% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLB is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $59.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Schlumberger Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.00 percent over the past six months and at a 44.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.97 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Schlumberger Limited to make $6.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.10%. Schlumberger Limited earnings are expected to increase by 117.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 42.10% per year for the next five years.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 21 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 2.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.02 per year.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of Schlumberger Limited shares, and 80.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.20%. Schlumberger Limited stock is held by 1,666 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.48% of the shares, which is about 119.85 million shares worth $3.59 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.76% or 109.62 million shares worth $4.53 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 41.25 million shares worth $1.61 billion, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 39.87 million shares worth around $1.19 billion, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.