Risk-Takers Will Like Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL). – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  Risk-Takers Will Like Halliburton Company (NYSE: H...

Risk-Takers Will Like Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).

In the last trading session, 7.6 million shares of the Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.36, and it changed around -$0.48 or -1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.53B. HAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.99, offering almost -49.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.31% since then. We note from Halliburton Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.89 million.

Halliburton Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended HAL as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Halliburton Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.58 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.38% year-to-date, but still down -6.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is -31.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAL is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Halliburton Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.64 percent over the past six months and at a 77.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Halliburton Company to make $4.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.50%. Halliburton Company earnings are expected to increase by 148.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 60.75% per year for the next five years.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Halliburton Company shares, and 81.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.70%. Halliburton Company stock is held by 1,127 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.16% of the shares, which is about 100.67 million shares worth $2.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.08% or 72.92 million shares worth $2.76 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 27.75 million shares worth $634.72 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 26.32 million shares worth around $809.17 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

The Stocks Telegraph team brings you an educational video about the global inflation crisis 2022 explained in seven minutes. This video covers the present inflation crisis impacting the globe. We go over what inflation conceptually is, and what factors generally lead to its emergence. We then go on to contextualize the present inflation phenomenon, by attempting to understand the core factors that have led to its worldwide. From the economic fallout of Covid-19 to the supply chain disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finally, we recommend how best one can protect themselves during periods of such economic uncertainty. This brief explainer video covers all these areas in 7 minutes _______________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _______________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:06 - What is Inflation? 3:15 - What is causing the present Inflation? 5:50 - How to Avoid Inflation? __________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Inflation, #InflationCrisis2022, #GlobalInflation
The Global Inflation 2022 Explained in Seven Minutes
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLl9mQi1sa09qamJN
In this video, we bring you the five best dividend stocks to buy right now, which are ideal for giving traders a steady income stream with potential growth. Each of the stocks mentioned would ensure investors’ exposure to increasing dividend payouts that companies are likely to carry out in the future. These stocks include ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM Stock), Cogent Communications (CCOI Stock), Altria Group (MO Stock), American International (AIG Stock), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT Stock). Dividend seekers aim to hold a robust portfolio that consists of various money makers, both stable and high growth. A go-to investment indicator that such an investor jumps towards is an established company that has maintained consistent dividend growth over time. To realize this goal, the best option at one’s disposal is a portfolio that consists of highly promising dividend-paying stocks that have strong indicators pointing to stable income and business growth. The stocks presented in this video, each of which spans different industries and markets, have inherently unique strengths, which one can consider for a dividend-paying portfolio. _______________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _______________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:55 - ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM Stock) 2:18 - Cogent Communications (CCOI Stock) 4:14 - Altria Group (MO Stock) 5:30 - American International (AIG Stock) 6:28 - Abbott Laboratories (ABT Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- ZIM Integrated Shipping : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZIM/ Cogent Communications :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CCOI/ Altria Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MO/ American International : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AIG/ Abbott Laboratories : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABT/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #DividendPayouts, #PassiveIncome, #Investing
Five Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Right Now
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLnRxM1RkQ09YSTA4
In this video, we bring you the five best growth stocks to invest in 2022, which would deliver stable profit growth to your portfolio over the years. Each of the stocks mentioned herein taps into different domains of high promise, each of which holds the potential to see your capital amount take on a steady climb throughout the coming decades. These stocks include Tesla Inc (TSLA Stock), The Coca-Cola Company (KO Stock), Advanced Micro Devices Incorporated (AMD Stock), Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ Stock), and Costco Wholesale (COST Stock). With the looming fears of an upcoming recession, investors are rightfully worried about their longer-term savings being compromised during the present difficulties. The best investment strategy in these conditions is to opt for high-quality companies, with robust financials, and stable earnings. These would allow investors to embark upon a long-term growth trajectory, which would allow their capital to be substantial in the long-term future. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:04 - Tesla Inc (TSLA Stock) 2:18 - The Coca-Cola Company (KO Stock) 4:15 - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock) 5:24 - Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ Stock) 6:43 - Costco Wholesale (COST Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Tesla Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TSLA/ The Coca-Cola Company :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/KO/ Advanced Micro Devices : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMD/ Daqo New Energy Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DQ/ Costco Wholesale : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/COST/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #GrowthStocks, #Inflation, #Investing
Five Best Growth Stocks To Invest In 2022
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLlpFSC16bEhZRXBj
Load More... Subscribe
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]