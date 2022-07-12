Risk-Takers Will Like Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).

In the last trading session, 7.6 million shares of the Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.36, and it changed around -$0.48 or -1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.53B. HAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.99, offering almost -49.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.31% since then. We note from Halliburton Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.89 million.

Halliburton Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended HAL as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Halliburton Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.58 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.38% year-to-date, but still down -6.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is -31.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAL is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Halliburton Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.64 percent over the past six months and at a 77.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Halliburton Company to make $4.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.50%. Halliburton Company earnings are expected to increase by 148.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 60.75% per year for the next five years.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Halliburton Company shares, and 81.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.70%. Halliburton Company stock is held by 1,127 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.16% of the shares, which is about 100.67 million shares worth $2.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.08% or 72.92 million shares worth $2.76 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 27.75 million shares worth $634.72 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 26.32 million shares worth around $809.17 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.