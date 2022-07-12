Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Shares Could Drop Up To -234.27%

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.42, and it changed around -$0.62 or -2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.07B. RVLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.60, offering almost -215.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.2% since then. We note from Revolve Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Revolve Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RVLV as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Revolve Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Instantly RVLV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.38 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.29% year-to-date, but still up 7.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is -12.37% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RVLV is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -234.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Revolve Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.67 percent over the past six months and at a -6.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $295.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Revolve Group Inc. to make $287.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $228.61 million and $244.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 107.10%. Revolve Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 69.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.31% per year for the next five years.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of Revolve Group Inc. shares, and 107.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.82%. Revolve Group Inc. stock is held by 344 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.55% of the shares, which is about 5.92 million shares worth $331.89 million.

William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with 10.48% or 4.27 million shares worth $229.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.03 million shares worth $96.38 million, making up 4.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $62.91 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.