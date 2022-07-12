Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 2.1 million shares of the Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.19, and it changed around -$0.58 or -8.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $507.89M. PACK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.97, offering almost -594.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.48, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.68% since then. We note from Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 701.21K.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PACK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ranpak Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Instantly PACK has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.21 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.53% year-to-date, but still down -11.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) is -43.52% down in the 30-day period.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 250.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ranpak Holdings Corp. to make $108.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.50%.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.82% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares, and 98.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.07%. Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock is held by 211 institutions, with JS Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 38.64% of the shares, which is about 30.53 million shares worth $1.15 billion.

Soros Capital Management, LLC, with 5.86% or 4.63 million shares worth $174.01 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Invesco Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.9 million shares worth $50.95 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Discovery Fund held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $30.04 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.