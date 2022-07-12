Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.32 million shares of the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.25M. RMED at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.10, offering almost -1400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.53% since then. We note from Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Instantly RMED has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4190 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.86% year-to-date, but still up 11.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) is 2.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMED is forecast to be at a low of $1.10 and a high of $1.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -223.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -223.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Ra Medical Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.13 percent over the past six months and at a 86.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.50%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1 million and $700k respectively.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 15 and August 19.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.38% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, and 3.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.29%. Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.27% or 0.19 million shares worth $65675.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $80432.0, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 96567.0 shares worth around $32745.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.