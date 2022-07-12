Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 4.86 million shares of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.66, and it changed around $0.46 or 5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $231.31M. ORMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.54, offering almost -264.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.55% since then. We note from Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ORMP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Instantly ORMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.98 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.36% year-to-date, but still up 88.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is 87.85% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORMP is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -269.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -130.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.20% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $2.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.80%.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.72% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 27.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.85%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 152 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.78% of the shares, which is about 1.83 million shares worth $15.83 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 1.99% or 0.76 million shares worth $10.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $6.22 million, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $2.14 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.