Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.88 million shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.13, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.25B. OPEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.33, offering almost -393.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.18% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.20 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended OPEN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.70 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.96% year-to-date, but still up 0.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -30.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPEN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -367.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Opendoor Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.61 percent over the past six months and at a 180.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -111.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 121.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Opendoor Technologies Inc. to make $4.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 279.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -67.40%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -138.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.82% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 66.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.61%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 408 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.10% of the shares, which is about 44.38 million shares worth $648.38 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 6.63% or 41.42 million shares worth $605.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 13.06 million shares worth $190.79 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 10.39 million shares worth around $151.8 million, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.