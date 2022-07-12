NG Stock Forecast 2022: NovaGold Resources Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 4.95%

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.44, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.94B. NG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.49, offering almost -91.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.95% since then. We note from NovaGold Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

NovaGold Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NovaGold Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Instantly NG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.83 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.28% year-to-date, but still down -9.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is -23.71% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NG is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -530.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -102.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

NovaGold Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.30 percent over the past six months and at a 16.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.60%.

NG Dividends

NovaGold Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.52% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares, and 54.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.52%. NovaGold Resources Inc. stock is held by 281 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.25% of the shares, which is about 24.14 million shares worth $165.61 million.

Paulson & Company, Inc., with 6.67% or 22.23 million shares worth $152.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 12.09 million shares worth $79.81 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 10.26 million shares worth around $71.63 million, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.