NCR Corporation: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of NCR Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.39 million shares of the NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.37, and it changed around -$1.3 or -4.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.04B. NCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.27, offering almost -60.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.66% since then. We note from NCR Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

NCR Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NCR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NCR Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) trade information

Instantly NCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.35 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.94% year-to-date, but still down -3.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is -12.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCR is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NCR Corporation (NCR) estimates and forecasts

NCR Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.70 percent over the past six months and at a 10.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect NCR Corporation to make $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.68 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.10%. NCR Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 296.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.00% per year for the next five years.

NCR Dividends

NCR Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.69% of NCR Corporation shares, and 94.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.86%. NCR Corporation stock is held by 502 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.21% of the shares, which is about 12.58 million shares worth $505.65 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.26% or 11.28 million shares worth $453.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 5.14 million shares worth $208.22 million, making up 3.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.76 million shares worth around $150.96 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.