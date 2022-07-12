Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 3.62 million shares of the Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.67M. MF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.25, offering almost -2129.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.46% since then. We note from Missfresh Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.51 million.

Missfresh Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MF as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Missfresh Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Instantly MF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4440 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.89% year-to-date, but still up 28.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) is 18.25% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MF is forecast to be at a low of $26.66 and a high of $26.66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7105.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7105.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $296.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Missfresh Limited to make $318.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of Missfresh Limited shares, and 4.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.47%. Missfresh Limited stock is held by 14 institutions, with Davis Selected Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.99% of the shares, which is about 6.17 million shares worth $5.58 million.

Glade Brook Capital Partners LLC, with 1.32% or 2.72 million shares worth $13.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Davis Global Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.52 million shares worth $10.28 million, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $3.2 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.