Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.06 million shares of the Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.20, and it changed around -$5.04 or -6.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.21B. MTCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $182.00, offering almost -159.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.2% since then. We note from Match Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Instantly MTCH has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.92 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.92% year-to-date, but still down -1.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is -17.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Match Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.31 percent over the past six months and at a 117.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $809.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Match Group Inc. to make $894.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.60%. Match Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -55.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.55% per year for the next five years.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.87% of Match Group Inc. shares, and 98.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.89%. Match Group Inc. stock is held by 1,081 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.04% of the shares, which is about 28.66 million shares worth $3.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.65% or 27.56 million shares worth $3.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.05 million shares worth $1.2 billion, making up 3.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.64 million shares worth around $1.01 billion, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.