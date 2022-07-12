Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.95, and it changed around -$0.25 or -1.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.47B. MGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.31, offering almost -51.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.89% since then. We note from Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MGY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.85 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.72% year-to-date, but still down -5.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is -32.14% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MGY is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.24 percent over the past six months and at a 78.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 131.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $377.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation to make $412.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $190.1 million and $231.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 98.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 78.40%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 132.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.25% per year for the next five years.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.92% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, and 103.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.97%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock is held by 361 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.77% of the shares, which is about 22.06 million shares worth $416.26 million.

EnerVest Limited, with 10.00% or 18.74 million shares worth $353.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.71 million shares worth $88.89 million, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.39 million shares worth around $82.85 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.