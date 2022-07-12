Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around $0.15 or 11.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.41M. LGHL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.44, offering almost -65.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.38% since then. We note from Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 576.77K.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Instantly LGHL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5500 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.16%. The company’s shares are currently down 0.00% year-to-date, but still up 49.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is 33.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares, and 1.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.11%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock is held by 13 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.32 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.23% or 86848.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11889.0 shares worth $9867.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.