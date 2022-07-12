Let’s Talk About How Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.35, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.94B. TPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.51, offering almost -126.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.38% since then. We note from Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) trade information

Instantly TPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.03 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.48% year-to-date, but still up 5.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is -8.96% up in the 30-day period.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) estimates and forecasts

Tempur Sealy International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.52 percent over the past six months and at a -1.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Tempur Sealy International Inc. to make $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.17 billion and $1.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.30%. Tempur Sealy International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.10% per year for the next five years.

TPX Dividends

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.65% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, and 99.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.81%. Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock is held by 471 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.26% of the shares, which is about 25.04 million shares worth $1.18 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 13.99% or 25.04 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.47 million shares worth $257.32 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.34 million shares worth around $212.67 million, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.