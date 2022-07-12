Let’s Get Started On The Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.65, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $263.58M. RDBX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.22, offering almost -381.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.5% since then. We note from Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 22.94 million.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RDBX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Redbox Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.95 for the current quarter.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Instantly RDBX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.65 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.27% year-to-date, but still down -5.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) is -41.99% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -653.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RDBX is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 82.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 91.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. to make $103.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.11% of Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares, and 106.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 127.21%. Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 22.29% of the shares, which is about 2.81 million shares worth $20.85 million.

Omni Partners US LLC, with 9.43% or 1.19 million shares worth $11.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $2.99 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.12 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.