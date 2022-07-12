Let’s Discuss The AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.37 million shares of the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.49M. ACRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.55, offering almost -434.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.83% since then. We note from AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Instantly ACRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3795 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.25% year-to-date, but still up 12.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is 31.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.78 day(s).

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.30 percent over the past six months and at a 17.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 153.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $550k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $770k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -69.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.00%.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 15 and August 19.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 13.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.89%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Rock Springs Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.30% of the shares, which is about 6.33 million shares worth $1.8 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 2.59% or 3.81 million shares worth $1.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.66 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $0.45 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.