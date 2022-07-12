Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 4.02 million shares of the Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.95M. IMPP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.70, offering almost -2265.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.32% since then. We note from Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 46.04 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4634 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.85% year-to-date, but still down -5.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is -45.36% down in the 30-day period.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares, and 3.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.69%. Imperial Petroleum Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Glendon Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.14% of the shares, which is about 0.8 million shares worth $1.71 million.

MSD Partners, L.P., with 0.63% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.94 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 28708.0 shares worth $61435.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 4896.0 shares worth around $11603.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.