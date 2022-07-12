iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.80, and it changed around -$0.4 or -5.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $990.40M. IHRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.62, offering almost -306.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.65% since then. We note from iHeartMedia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

iHeartMedia Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended IHRT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iHeartMedia Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

Instantly IHRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.91 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.66% year-to-date, but still down -15.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is -38.69% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IHRT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -429.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

iHeartMedia Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.69 percent over the past six months and at a 201.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 145.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2,450.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $971.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect iHeartMedia Inc. to make $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.20%. iHeartMedia Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 96.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

IHRT Dividends

iHeartMedia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.69% of iHeartMedia Inc. shares, and 105.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.06%. iHeartMedia Inc. stock is held by 269 institutions, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.74% of the shares, which is about 22.68 million shares worth $477.25 million.

Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd, with 7.96% or 9.63 million shares worth $202.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.03 million shares worth $189.95 million, making up 7.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.74 million shares worth around $57.58 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.