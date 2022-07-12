If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE)

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) have been traded, and its beta is 3.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.13, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.29M. IMTE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.48, offering almost -1706.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.41% since then. We note from Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Instantly IMTE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.55 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 61.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.45% year-to-date, but still down -44.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is -40.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.20%.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.78% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares, and 0.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.39%. Integrated Media Technology Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.52% of the shares, which is about 77222.0 shares worth $0.35 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.03% or 3959.0 shares worth $17696.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2239.0 shares worth $12560.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.