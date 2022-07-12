If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 5.74 million shares of the Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.48, and it changed around -$0.48 or -4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $253.93M. SRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.40, offering almost -66.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.24% since then. We note from Seritage Growth Properties’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Instantly SRG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.30 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.02% year-to-date, but still up 94.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is 31.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRG is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.80%.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 12.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.56% of Seritage Growth Properties shares, and 57.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.13%. Seritage Growth Properties stock is held by 186 institutions, with Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.90% of the shares, which is about 5.63 million shares worth $59.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.73% or 5.13 million shares worth $53.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $16.57 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $15.58 million, which represents about 3.40% of the total shares outstanding.