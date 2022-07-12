Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 2.29 million shares of the Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.35, and it changed around -$0.29 or -4.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. HIMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.50, offering almost -159.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.39, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.63% since then. We note from Himax Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Instantly HIMX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.12 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.29% year-to-date, but still down -12.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is -33.99% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMX is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -136.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.30%.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 19.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.25. It is important to note, however, that the 19.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.14% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares, and 28.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.42%. Himax Technologies Inc. stock is held by 191 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.11% of the shares, which is about 8.91 million shares worth $142.43 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 3.83% or 6.67 million shares worth $106.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Upright Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $18.38 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $8.23 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.