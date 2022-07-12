Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 4.32 million shares of the Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.75, and it changed around $2.13 or 24.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.49M. GLSI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.50, offering almost -351.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.56% since then. We note from Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 147.84K.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GLSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) trade information

Instantly GLSI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.29 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.57% year-to-date, but still down -3.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) is 1.17% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLSI is forecast to be at a low of $78.00 and a high of $78.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -625.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -625.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -260.00% in the next quarter.

GLSI Dividends

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 77.64% of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. shares, and 7.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.20%. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $4.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.16% or 0.15 million shares worth $3.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 92695.0 shares worth $1.71 million, making up 0.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 73763.0 shares worth around $1.79 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.