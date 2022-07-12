Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) were traded, and its beta was -0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.32 or 36.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.00M. GSMG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.18, offering almost -165.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.5% since then. We note from Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 78660.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 113.38K.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GSMG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Instantly GSMG has showed a green trend with a performance of 36.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3094 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.69% year-to-date, but still up 38.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) is 48.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70120.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSMG is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -525.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -525.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.35 percent over the past six months and at a -11.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $153.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited to make $153.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 19.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.43% of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares, and 11.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.44%. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 11 institutions, with Shah Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.09% of the shares, which is about 7.56 million shares worth $7.86 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.10% or 68100.0 shares worth $80358.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 45347.0 shares worth $48521.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.