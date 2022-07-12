Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) were traded, and its beta was 2.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.45, and it changed around -$0.17 or -6.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $386.59M. GCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.05, offering almost -187.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.12% since then. We note from Gannett Co. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Gannett Co. Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GCI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Instantly GCI has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.92 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.03% year-to-date, but still down -15.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is -34.32% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GCI is forecast to be at a low of $2.65 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $748.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gannett Co. Inc. to make $788.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $791.65 million and $804.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.00%.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.90% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares, and 70.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.11%. Gannett Co. Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.56% of the shares, which is about 22.81 million shares worth $102.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.33% or 9.28 million shares worth $49.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 10.0 million shares worth $48.58 million, making up 6.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.82 million shares worth around $20.35 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.