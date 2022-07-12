Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Yext Inc. Stocks (NYSE: YEXT)

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.83, and it changed around -$0.25 or -4.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $599.26M. YEXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.09, offering almost -191.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.8% since then. We note from Yext Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Yext Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended YEXT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yext Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

Instantly YEXT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.18 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is -10.89% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YEXT is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

Yext Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.33 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $96.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Yext Inc. to make $99.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.10%.

YEXT Dividends

Yext Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.09% of Yext Inc. shares, and 63.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.80%. Yext Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.90% of the shares, which is about 14.3 million shares worth $141.85 million.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.06 million shares worth $60.07 million, making up 4.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 6.06 million shares worth around $60.07 million, which represents about 4.62% of the total shares outstanding.