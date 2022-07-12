Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. Stocks (NASDAQ: BHAT)

In today’s recent session, 9.08 million shares of the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.18, and it changed around $0.48 or 17.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.55M. BHAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.50, offering almost -198.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.13% since then. We note from Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.49 million.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Instantly BHAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.10 on Monday, 07/11/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -2.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.59% year-to-date, but still down -10.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 74.19% down in the 30-day period.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.70%.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 27 and January 31.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.11% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares, and 6.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.00%. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.17% or 93142.0 shares worth $40293.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13117.0 shares worth $4066.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.