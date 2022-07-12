Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH)

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.89M. TANH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.70, offering almost -6180.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3000 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.43% year-to-date, but still down -11.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -5.81% down in the 30-day period.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 22.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.25% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 5.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.14%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 8 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.42% of the shares, which is about 0.62 million shares worth $2.84 million.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, with 0.06% or 11381.0 shares worth $5420.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.