Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.89, and it changed around -$0.39 or -2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.21B. FRSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.36, offering almost -258.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.42% since then. We note from Freshworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Freshworks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FRSH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Freshworks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Instantly FRSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.08 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.30% year-to-date, but still up 10.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is -4.86% up in the 30-day period.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Freshworks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.65 percent over the past six months and at a 23.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $118.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Freshworks Inc. to make $127.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.20%.

Freshworks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -278.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.71% of Freshworks Inc. shares, and 65.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.37%. Freshworks Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.34% of the shares, which is about 6.73 million shares worth $120.59 million.

Steadview Capital Management, LLC, with 5.71% or 6.06 million shares worth $159.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and AB Discovery Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.83 million shares worth $33.6 million, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund held roughly 1.64 million shares worth around $35.66 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.