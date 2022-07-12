Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX)

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.23, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.18B. CNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.21, offering almost -49.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.86% since then. We note from CNX Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Instantly CNX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.62 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.04% year-to-date, but still down -2.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is -31.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.21 day(s).

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

CNX Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.94 percent over the past six months and at a 86.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 233.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $481.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect CNX Resources Corporation to make $477.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $389.43 million and $495.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.80%. CNX Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 4.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 41.60% per year for the next five years.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.90% of CNX Resources Corporation shares, and 99.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.92%. CNX Resources Corporation stock is held by 395 institutions, with Southeastern Asset Management Inc/TN/ being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.08% of the shares, which is about 27.46 million shares worth $377.61 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.26% or 23.91 million shares worth $495.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Longleaf Partners Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.1 million shares worth $111.36 million, making up 4.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Fund held roughly 6.09 million shares worth around $83.68 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.