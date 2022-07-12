Future Outlook And Kaspien Holdings Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 45.4 million shares of the Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.81, and it changed around $4.29 or 169.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.57M. KSPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.51, offering almost -245.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.48% since then. We note from Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.06K.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KSPN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kaspien Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) trade information

Instantly KSPN has showed a green trend with a performance of 169.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.41 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.77% year-to-date, but still up 208.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) is 114.83% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KSPN is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -487.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -487.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) estimates and forecasts

Kaspien Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.24 percent over the past six months and at a 86.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.60%. Kaspien Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -55.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

KSPN Dividends

Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 09.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.03% of Kaspien Holdings Inc. shares, and 36.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.03%. Kaspien Holdings Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Independent Family Office, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 28.75% of the shares, which is about 0.72 million shares worth $7.48 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 4.00% or 99653.0 shares worth $1.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 23810.0 shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 12336.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.