Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 4.87 million shares of the Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around $0.1 or 24.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.43M. COSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.00, offering almost -1053.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.69% since then. We note from Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Instantly COSM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5600 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.66% year-to-date, but still up 2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) is -49.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.24% of Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.03%.