Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.22, and it changed around $0.77 or 0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.09B. CHK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.00, offering almost -32.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.39% since then. We note from Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CHK as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $3.43 for the current quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Instantly CHK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.66 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.44% year-to-date, but still down -4.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is -20.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHK is forecast to be at a low of $115.00 and a high of $179.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 109.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Corporation to make $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.10%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 105.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.50% per year for the next five years.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, and 117.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 117.43%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock is held by 472 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.23% of the shares, which is about 13.02 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.80% or 11.2 million shares worth $887.01 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PGIM High Yield Fd and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.88 million shares worth $386.35 million, making up 3.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $277.27 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.