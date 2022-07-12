Can Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.70, and it changed around -$0.56 or -5.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.21B. KD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.00, offering almost -436.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.19% since then. We note from Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.86 for the current quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Instantly KD has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.63 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.41% year-to-date, but still down -3.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is -9.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KD is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -85.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kyndryl Holdings Inc. to make $4.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.01% of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, and 45.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.54%. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock is held by 822 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.98% of the shares, which is about 17.93 million shares worth $324.51 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.73% or 15.12 million shares worth $198.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.1 million shares worth $92.32 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.97 million shares worth around $83.84 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.