BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.24 million shares of the BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) have been traded, and its beta is 4.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.42M. NILE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost -851.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.03% since then. We note from BitNile Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.31 million.

BitNile Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NILE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BitNile Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) trade information

Instantly NILE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3680 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.74% year-to-date, but still up 12.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) is -4.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 123.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BitNile Holdings Inc. to make $32.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 68.00%.

NILE Dividends

BitNile Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 15 and August 19.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.01% of BitNile Holdings Inc. shares, and 4.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.95%. BitNile Holdings Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.37% of the shares, which is about 3.82 million shares worth $1.19 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.73% or 2.05 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.81 million shares worth $0.88 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.