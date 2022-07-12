Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.43 million shares of the Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.92, and it changed around -$0.7 or -2.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.27B. BBWI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.00, offering almost -204.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.35% since then. We note from Bath & Body Works Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.70 million.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

Instantly BBWI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.25 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.43% year-to-date, but still down -3.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) is -27.77% down in the 30-day period.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Bath & Body Works Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.82 percent over the past six months and at a -14.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc. to make $1.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.61 billion and $1.44 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -47.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.20%. Bath & Body Works Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 19.33% per year for the next five years.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.72% of Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, and 100.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.03%. Bath & Body Works Inc. stock is held by 764 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.95% of the shares, which is about 28.5 million shares worth $1.99 billion.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, with 10.19% or 24.3 million shares worth $1.7 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.13 million shares worth $497.85 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.6 million shares worth around $390.94 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.