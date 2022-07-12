Are Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 8.07 million shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.60, and it changed around -$0.81 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.83B. RBLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $141.60, offering almost -276.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.42% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.12 million.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.50 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.77% year-to-date, but still up 9.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 17.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Roblox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.94 percent over the past six months and at a -7.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $641.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Roblox Corporation to make $673.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.60%.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 15 and August 19.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.65% of Roblox Corporation shares, and 66.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.37%. Roblox Corporation stock is held by 770 institutions, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.28% of the shares, which is about 82.78 million shares worth $3.11 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.35% or 39.82 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 8.49 million shares worth $318.72 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 8.41 million shares worth around $315.49 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.