Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.07M. AGTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.13, offering almost -380.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.56% since then. We note from Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 400.47K.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGTC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Instantly AGTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.79% year-to-date, but still up 10.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is -9.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGTC is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2690.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -481.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.54 percent over the past six months and at a 18.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.50% in the next quarter.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $500k and $80k respectively.

AGTC Dividends

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 21 and September 26.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares, and 34.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.05%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock is held by 63 institutions, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.65% of the shares, which is about 2.36 million shares worth $2.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.91% or 1.98 million shares worth $1.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $1.15 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $1.04 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.