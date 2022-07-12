Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX: AXU) Stock Forecast 2022: $1.35 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.01M. AXU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.31, offering almost -477.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Alexco Resource Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Alexco Resource Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AXU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alexco Resource Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) trade information

Instantly AXU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4396 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.12% year-to-date, but still down -4.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) is -52.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXU is forecast to be at a low of $0.31 and a high of $1.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -237.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Alexco Resource Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.96 percent over the past six months and at a -16.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,630.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Alexco Resource Corp. to make $18.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $622.25k and $522.39k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,961.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,353.40%.

AXU Dividends

Alexco Resource Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 15.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.03% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares, and 30.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.84%. Alexco Resource Corp. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Jupiter Asset Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.04% of the shares, which is about 9.82 million shares worth $3.9 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 4.91% or 7.99 million shares worth $3.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 7.2 million shares worth $2.86 million, making up 4.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 6.88 million shares worth around $2.73 million, which represents about 4.23% of the total shares outstanding.