Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA): Decline Of -148.07% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 4.84 million shares of the Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) were traded, and its beta was 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.73, and it changed around -$2.1 or -4.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.03B. AA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.09, offering almost -129.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.45% since then. We note from Alcoa Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.14 million.

Alcoa Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alcoa Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $3.2 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

Instantly AA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.73 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.28% year-to-date, but still down -4.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is -31.39% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AA is forecast to be at a low of $54.00 and a high of $106.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Alcoa Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.89 percent over the past six months and at a 50.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 114.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Alcoa Corporation to make $3.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.80%.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of Alcoa Corporation shares, and 88.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.62%. Alcoa Corporation stock is held by 765 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.89% of the shares, which is about 20.08 million shares worth $1.81 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.82% or 18.12 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.32 million shares worth $316.84 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.19 million shares worth around $294.52 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.