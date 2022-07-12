Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.92 million shares of the Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.18, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.61B. AGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.22, offering almost -28.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.33% since then. We note from Alamos Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.05 million.

Alamos Gold Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AGI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Instantly AGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.50 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.63% year-to-date, but still down -4.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is -9.23% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGI is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $14.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Alamos Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.99 percent over the past six months and at a -12.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc. to make $240.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.30%. Alamos Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -146.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.32% per year for the next five years.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 1.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.65 per year.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares, and 66.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.09%. Alamos Gold Inc. stock is held by 375 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.59% of the shares, which is about 41.52 million shares worth $349.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.23% or 12.65 million shares worth $97.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 17.53 million shares worth $134.78 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 15.87 million shares worth around $116.8 million, which represents about 4.05% of the total shares outstanding.