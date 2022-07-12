Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 4.96 million shares of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.65, and it changed around $0.28 or 1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.19B. AFRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $176.65, offering almost -715.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.0% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 16.50 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.66 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.75% year-to-date, but still up 24.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is -8.40% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -269.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Affirm Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.65 percent over the past six months and at a 4.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $352.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Affirm Holdings Inc. to make $390.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.70%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.83% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, and 81.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.09%. Affirm Holdings Inc. stock is held by 553 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.15% of the shares, which is about 20.48 million shares worth $947.95 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 8.65% or 19.36 million shares worth $1.95 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 13.0 million shares worth $543.91 million, making up 5.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 6.42 million shares worth around $268.7 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.