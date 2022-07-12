Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.59, and it changed around -$0.62 or -3.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $859.36M. ANF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.97, offering almost -195.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.36% since then. We note from Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ANF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.94 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.37% year-to-date, but still down -3.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is -16.34% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANF is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.65 percent over the past six months and at a -51.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -91.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $797.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to make $890.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 135.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings are expected to increase by 330.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.00% per year for the next five years.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.47% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, and 112.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.45%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock is held by 322 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.70% of the shares, which is about 8.92 million shares worth $285.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 14.47% or 7.29 million shares worth $254.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.16 million shares worth $162.07 million, making up 8.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $58.69 million, which represents about 3.34% of the total shares outstanding.