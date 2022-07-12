A Business Review Of Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.17, and it changed around -$0.25 or -3.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29B. MIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.95, offering almost -93.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.99% since then. We note from Mirion Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Mirion Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MIR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mirion Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) trade information

Instantly MIR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.56 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.07% year-to-date, but still up 8.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) is -22.87% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MIR is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) estimates and forecasts

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.93% of Mirion Technologies Inc. shares, and 80.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.19%. Mirion Technologies Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 26.69% of the shares, which is about 53.27 million shares worth $557.69 million.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., with 6.81% or 13.59 million shares worth $142.32 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.67 million shares worth $22.48 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $23.7 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.