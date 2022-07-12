9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.57 million shares of the 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have been traded, and its beta is -2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.68M. NMTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.46, offering almost -534.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NMTR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Instantly NMTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2560 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.66% year-to-date, but still up 10.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) is -58.80% up in the 30-day period.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.69 percent over the past six months and at a -13.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.80%.

NMTR Dividends

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.89% of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, and 31.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.69%. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 132 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.81% of the shares, which is about 15.0 million shares worth $14.68 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.42% or 13.99 million shares worth $8.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.73 million shares worth $6.59 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.04 million shares worth around $3.84 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.