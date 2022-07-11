ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have been traded, and its beta is -0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.67, and it changed around -$1.22 or -4.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.00B. ZTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.48, offering almost -34.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.92% since then. We note from ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZTO as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Instantly ZTO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.38 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.76% year-to-date, but still down -2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is -2.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $236.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZTO is forecast to be at a low of $181.95 and a high of $284.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1007.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -608.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.52 percent over the past six months and at a 17.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. to make $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.90%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.88% per year for the next five years.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, and 28.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.26%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock is held by 418 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.84% of the shares, which is about 29.19 million shares worth $823.87 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.70% or 29.19 million shares worth $823.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 24.38 million shares worth $732.46 million, making up 4.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held roughly 24.38 million shares worth around $732.46 million, which represents about 3.93% of the total shares outstanding.