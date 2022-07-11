You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT).

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.93, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.42B. WBT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -4.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.3% since then. We note from Welbilt Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Welbilt Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WBT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Welbilt Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) trade information

Instantly WBT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.94 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) is 1.19% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBT is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) estimates and forecasts

Welbilt Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.21 percent over the past six months and at a 44.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $333 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Welbilt Inc. to make $381 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

WBT Dividends

Welbilt Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 25 and March 01.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of Welbilt Inc. shares, and 92.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.09%. Welbilt Inc. stock is held by 269 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.26% of the shares, which is about 11.83 million shares worth $281.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.26% or 11.83 million shares worth $281.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.65 million shares worth $86.85 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $76.84 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.