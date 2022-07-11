Why Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 3.39 million shares of the Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.57, and it changed around -$0.39 or -2.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.66B. TOST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.93, offering almost -379.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.26% since then. We note from Toast Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.41 million.

Toast Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TOST as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Toast Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.10 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.02% year-to-date, but still up 12.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is -10.34% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOST is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -126.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Toast Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.74 percent over the past six months and at a 55.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $490.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Toast Inc. to make $570.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.25% of Toast Inc. shares, and 54.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.62%. Toast Inc. stock is held by 195 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.32% of the shares, which is about 27.53 million shares worth $955.7 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.32% or 27.53 million shares worth $955.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.6 million shares worth $94.33 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 3.13 million shares worth around $64.29 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.