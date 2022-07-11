Why Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. PTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.22, offering almost -233.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.44% since then. We note from Proterra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Proterra Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PTRA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Proterra Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Instantly PTRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.32 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.56% year-to-date, but still up 11.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) is -17.04% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTRA is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Proterra Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.73 percent over the past six months and at a 57.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Proterra Inc. to make $84.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.60%.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.15% of Proterra Inc. shares, and 58.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.29%. Proterra Inc. stock is held by 198 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.91% of the shares, which is about 24.33 million shares worth $214.87 million.

KPCB GGF Associates, LLC, with 6.98% or 15.56 million shares worth $157.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.43 million shares worth $35.07 million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities held roughly 4.1 million shares worth around $32.41 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.