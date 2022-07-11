Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 8.88 million shares of the Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around $0.41 or 25.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.50M. VLCN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.96, offering almost -793.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.74% since then. We note from Volcon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.08K.

Volcon Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VLCN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Volcon Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Instantly VLCN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3000 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.19% year-to-date, but still down -13.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) is 14.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Volcon Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.39 percent over the past six months and at a 83.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 623.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Volcon Inc. to make $450k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.26% of Volcon Inc. shares, and 2.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.00%. Volcon Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 90555.0 shares worth $0.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.38% or 90555.0 shares worth $0.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 83500.0 shares worth $0.9 million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 7341.0 shares worth around $13727.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.